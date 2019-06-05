Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (BSET) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.28. Bassett Furniture Industries posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, June 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.39 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bassett Furniture Industries.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $120.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.17 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 2.09%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BSET shares. ValuEngine upgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bassett Furniture Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

In other Bassett Furniture Industries news, Director William C. Warden, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of Bassett Furniture Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.10 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,269.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 891,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,633,000 after purchasing an additional 10,035 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 787,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,791,000 after acquiring an additional 33,581 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 5.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 737,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,101,000 after acquiring an additional 35,016 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 11.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 710,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,651,000 after acquiring an additional 72,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 488,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,389,000 after purchasing an additional 15,527 shares during the period. 70.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bassett Furniture Industries stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.40. 1,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,814. The firm has a market cap of $151.90 million, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.78. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $30.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is presently 51.55%.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

