Zacks: 360 Finance Inc (QFIN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of 360 Finance Inc (NASDAQ:QFIN) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $29.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given 360 Finance an industry rank of 100 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on QFIN shares. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of 360 Finance in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of 360 Finance in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company.

360 Finance stock opened at $15.60 on Friday. 360 Finance has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $24.45.

360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $227.83 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QFIN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of 360 Finance by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,061,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,447,000 after purchasing an additional 37,295 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 360 Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $659,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 360 Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

360 Finance Company Profile

360 Finance, Inc operates a digital consumer finance platform in China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to prime and underserved borrowers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

