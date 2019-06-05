YOUS BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.125 (YNGA) Insider Patrick Dardis Purchases 21,671 Shares

YOUS BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.125 (LON:YNGA) insider Patrick Dardis acquired 21,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,765 ($23.06) per share, with a total value of £382,493.15 ($499,795.05).

YOUS BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.125 stock opened at GBX 1,765 ($23.06) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.23. The company has a market capitalization of $525.93 million and a PE ratio of 25.77. YOUS BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.125 has a 12-month low of GBX 1,295 ($16.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,890 ($24.70).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a GBX 10.81 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is a boost from YOUS BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.125’s previous dividend of $9.97. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. YOUS BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.125’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.29%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of YOUS BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.125 from GBX 980 ($12.81) to GBX 1,290 ($16.86) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of YOUS BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.125 in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price objective for the company.

YOUS BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.125 Company Profile

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Young's Managed Houses, Geronimo Managed Houses, and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

