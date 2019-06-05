Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Sells 82,480 Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (LADR)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lessened its stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 37.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 82,480 shares during the period. Ladder Capital comprises about 0.8% of Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,123,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,137,000 after acquiring an additional 320,577 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Ladder Capital by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,014,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,305,000 after purchasing an additional 186,676 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Ladder Capital by 1,123.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,328,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,915 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Ladder Capital by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,038,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,531,000 after purchasing an additional 721,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,818,000. 51.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LADR traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.24. The stock had a trading volume of 9,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,170. Ladder Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $14.75 and a 12 month high of $18.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 106.07 and a current ratio of 106.07.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 27.90%. The firm had revenue of $68.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.74%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Ladder Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.10.

In related news, President Pamela Mccormack purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.03 per share, for a total transaction of $25,648.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 523,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,399,158.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/05/yorktown-management-research-co-inc-sells-82480-shares-of-ladder-capital-corp-ladr.html.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LADR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.