Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Increases Position in DXC Technology Co (DXC)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its stake in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 117.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in DXC Technology by 3,193.5% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in DXC Technology by 172.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in DXC Technology by 19.7% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in DXC Technology by 13.6% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 840,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,075,000 after acquiring an additional 100,980 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.92.

Shares of DXC stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 765,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,093,520. DXC Technology Co has a 12-month low of $46.46 and a 12-month high of $96.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.70.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DXC Technology Co will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from DXC Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.11%.

In related news, EVP Joanne Mason sold 1,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $92,448.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

