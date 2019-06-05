York Water (YORW) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The York Water Company impounds, purifies and distributes water. They are regulated by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission in the areas of billing, payment procedures, dispute processing, terminations, service territory, and rate setting. They must obtain PPUC approval before changing any of the aforementioned procedures. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered York Water from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded York Water from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered York Water from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. York Water currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.00.

YORW stock opened at $34.71 on Friday. York Water has a twelve month low of $28.95 and a twelve month high of $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $450.62 million, a PE ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 0.22.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). York Water had a net margin of 27.96% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $11.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that York Water will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1733 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. York Water’s payout ratio is 66.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YORW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in York Water by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of York Water by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 670,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,384,000 after acquiring an additional 19,201 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of York Water by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 670,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,384,000 after acquiring an additional 19,201 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in shares of York Water by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 83,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 54,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of York Water by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 32,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 36.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About York Water

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. In addition, the company has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

