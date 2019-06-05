Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Trims Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB cut its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,071 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $4,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destination Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 319.1% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 370.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4,116.7% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 412.0% during the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $133.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.06.

SWK traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.24. The stock had a trading volume of 12,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,564. The company has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.31. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.41 and a twelve month high of $155.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.32. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 32.39%.

In other news, CEO James M. Loree sold 56,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $8,229,292.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,896,269.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.94, for a total transaction of $136,940.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,470.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 116,816 shares of company stock valued at $17,122,550. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

