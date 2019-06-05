Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Increases Position in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 15.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $3,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 16,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercadolibre alerts:

In other Mercadolibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk acquired 120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $414.14 per share, for a total transaction of $49,696.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,339.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on MELI shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mercadolibre in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $438.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $445.00 price objective on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Thursday, February 28th. BidaskClub lowered Mercadolibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Mercadolibre to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $500.08.

NASDAQ MELI traded down $3.07 on Wednesday, hitting $548.64. 203,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,296. The company has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a PE ratio of -669.07 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. Mercadolibre Inc has a 52-week low of $257.52 and a 52-week high of $611.96.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.19 million. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. Mercadolibre’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mercadolibre Inc will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/05/xact-kapitalforvaltning-ab-increases-position-in-mercadolibre-inc-meli.html.

Mercadolibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercadolibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercadolibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.