Worldpay (WP) Sets New 1-Year High at $123.42

Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $123.42 and last traded at $123.14, with a volume of 599814 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.64.

Several research analysts have commented on WP shares. Wedbush downgraded Worldpay from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $107.06 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Worldpay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded Worldpay from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Craig Hallum downgraded Worldpay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Worldpay in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.55.

The stock has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.10. Worldpay had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Worldpay Inc will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher A. Thompson sold 13,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total value of $1,340,850.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shane Happach sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $1,020,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WP. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Worldpay by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 25,870,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,619,916,000 after purchasing an additional 386,174 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Worldpay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $718,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Worldpay by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Worldpay by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Worldpay by 576,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Worldpay Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Australasia. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Issuer Solutions. The company offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management.

