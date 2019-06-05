Wizz Air (WIZZ) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,900

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) had its price target reduced by HSBC from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) in a research note published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.04) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Friday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Monday. Societe Generale downgraded Wizz Air to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,550 ($46.39) to GBX 3,480 ($45.47) in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wizz Air currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,410.92 ($44.57).

WIZZ stock opened at GBX 3,497 ($45.69) on Tuesday. Wizz Air has a 52-week low of GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,814 ($49.84). The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58.

In other news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 72,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,030 ($39.59), for a total value of £2,181,600 ($2,850,646.81).

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Tour Operator. The Airline segment operates under the Wizz Air brand.

