William Blair Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Ball Co. (BLL)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,045,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 538,647 shares during the period. Ball accounts for about 1.2% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $291,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ball by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,146,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,281,389,000 after acquiring an additional 580,211 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ball by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,755,000 after acquiring an additional 311,457 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Ball by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,720,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,047,000 after acquiring an additional 91,945 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Ball by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,336,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,414,000 after acquiring an additional 63,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter worth about $137,213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 2,897 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $182,684.82. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 441,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,826,549.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 9,111 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $561,784.26. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 472,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,112,214.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,308 shares of company stock worth $1,769,981. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ball from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Ball from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ball from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Ball currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.93.

Shares of BLL traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.99. 617,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,276,291. The stock has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $34.71 and a 12 month high of $65.31.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Ball had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ball’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

