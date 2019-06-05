William Blair Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Designer Brands Inc (DBI)

Designer Brands Inc (NYSE:DBI) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Designer Brands in a report released on Friday, May 31st. William Blair analyst D. Carden now anticipates that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.52. William Blair also issued estimates for Designer Brands’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. Designer Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.85% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $878.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Designer Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Designer Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Designer Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Designer Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Wedbush cut their price objective on Designer Brands from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, CL King upgraded Designer Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Designer Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE DBI opened at $19.00 on Monday. Designer Brands has a 52-week low of $17.97 and a 52-week high of $34.63. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Designer Brands’s payout ratio is 60.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Designer Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Designer Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Designer Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Designer Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Designer Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Designer Brands Inc designs, producers, and retails footwear and accessories for women, men, and kids primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: The U.S. Retail, the Canada Retail, and the Brand Portfolio. The company also provides handbags, hosiery, jewelry, and other accessories.

