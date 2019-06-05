William Blair Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI)

Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) – William Blair lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Capri in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 3rd. William Blair analyst D. Carden now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.97 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.95. William Blair also issued estimates for Capri’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.27 EPS.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CPRI. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Capri from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Capri from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Capri has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.44.

Capri stock opened at $35.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.71. Capri has a 52 week low of $32.08 and a 52 week high of $75.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

In related news, CFO Thomas Jr. Edwards bought 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.41 per share, for a total transaction of $399,156.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John D. Idol bought 615,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.57 per share, with a total value of $20,030,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

