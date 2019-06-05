Whitnell & Co. Buys 2,115 Shares of United Technologies Co. (UTX)

Whitnell & Co. lifted its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Whitnell & Co.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in United Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 59,240,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,282,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,947 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in United Technologies by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,035,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,753,662,000 after buying an additional 6,347,718 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,219,419 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,620,563,000 after purchasing an additional 61,785 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,926,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,055,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,810,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,044,569,000 after purchasing an additional 849,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Get United Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on United Technologies from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on United Technologies in a report on Friday, May 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $136.86 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.07.

In related news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total transaction of $178,951.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTX stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.06. The stock had a trading volume of 326,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,844,372. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. United Technologies Co. has a one year low of $100.48 and a one year high of $144.40. The company has a market capitalization of $109.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.26.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.20. United Technologies had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $18.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Whitnell & Co. Buys 2,115 Shares of United Technologies Co. (UTX)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/05/whitnell-co-buys-2115-shares-of-united-technologies-co-utx.html.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Recommended Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX).

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.