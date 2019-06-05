WEX Inc (WEX) Stake Boosted by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 859,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,130 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $165,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in WEX by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,840,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $771,098,000 after buying an additional 111,362 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,182,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of WEX in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $222.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research set a $225.00 target price on shares of WEX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $193.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. WEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.38.

In related news, insider Nicola S. Morris sold 992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.05, for a total value of $182,577.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,180,624.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael E. Dubyak sold 1,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.31, for a total transaction of $214,116.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,841,116.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,511 shares of company stock worth $11,164,891. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEX stock traded up $4.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.71. The stock had a trading volume of 174,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,642. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.55. WEX Inc has a one year low of $131.35 and a one year high of $212.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $381.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.57 million. WEX had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 17.88%. WEX’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that WEX Inc will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEX Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

