Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 6.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,871,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,361 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $97,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 36.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 5,355 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,419,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

VTEB stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.90. The stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,832. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $53.01.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.1062 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/05/wells-fargo-company-mn-cuts-stake-in-vanguard-tax-exempt-bond-etf-vteb.html.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.