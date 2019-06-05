Weil Company Inc. Buys Shares of 1,508 Coherent, Inc. (COHR)

Weil Company Inc. bought a new position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,508 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Coherent by 348.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 202 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC increased its position in Coherent by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 395 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Coherent by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Coherent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Coherent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 96.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coherent alerts:

COHR traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.97. 9,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,587. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Coherent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.10 and a 12-month high of $192.37. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.76.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.01). Coherent had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The business had revenue of $372.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coherent, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COHR shares. BidaskClub raised Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. TheStreet raised Coherent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Coherent from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Coherent from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coherent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.88.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/05/weil-company-inc-buys-shares-of-1508-coherent-inc-cohr.html.

Coherent Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.