Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for State Street (STT)

6/5/2019 – State Street had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $76.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/4/2019 – State Street was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of State Street have significantly underperformed the industry over the past six months. Yet, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It has surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. The company's new business wins, higher interest rates and strong balance sheet are likely to continue supporting profitability. Moreover, strategic acquisitions over the past several years will continue to support the company's financials and are likely to be accretive to earnings. Further, its efficient capital deployment actions indicate a robust liquidity position and will hence enhance shareholder value. However, expenses are expected to remain elevated mainly due to higher compensation and acquisition-related charges. Hence, higher expenses are expected to hamper bottom-line growth to an extent.”

5/27/2019 – State Street was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of State Street have significantly underperformed the industry over the past six months. Yet, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It has surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. While the company's new business wins, higher interest rates and strong balance sheet are likely to continue supporting profitability, mounting costs remain a major near-term concern. Further, strategic acquisitions over the past years continue to support the company's financials and are also accretive to earnings. Also, its capital deployment actions indicate robust liquidity position and will enhance shareholder value. However, expenses are expected to remain elevated mainly due to higher compensation and acquisition-related charges. Hence, this is expected to hurt bottom-line growth to an extent.”

5/22/2019 – State Street was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of State Street have underperformed the industry over the past six months. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It has surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. The company’s first-quarter 2019 results benefited from growth in assets under management (AUM) and higher net interest income (NII), partly offset by lower fee income and rise in costs. The company's new business wins, higher interest rates, strong balance sheet and strategic acquisitions are likely to continue supporting profitability. Also, steady capital deployment actions reflect strong balance sheet position. Though the company has been undertaking several cost-control initiatives, mounting costs remain a major near-term concern. Overall expenses are expected to remain elevated mainly due to higher compensation and acquisition-related charges. Thus, this is expected to hurt bottom-line growth to some extent.”

4/24/2019 – State Street had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $84.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of STT stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.44. 1,520,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,264,479. State Street Corp has a fifty-two week low of $55.12 and a fifty-two week high of $101.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. State Street had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. State Street’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that State Street Corp will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. State Street’s payout ratio is 26.04%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total value of $1,580,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory L. Summe acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.50 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in State Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,864,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in State Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,085,000. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 25.6% in the first quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in State Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in State Street by 0.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 327,191 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,535,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

