W. R. Berkley Corp (WRB) Position Trimmed by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC decreased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WRB. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 7,291.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,803,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765,841 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,734,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $867,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,035 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,753,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 8,260,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $610,542,000 after purchasing an additional 388,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 409.6% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 419,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,149,000 after purchasing an additional 337,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine lowered W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.86.

WRB opened at $62.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.72. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 52 week low of $45.91 and a 52 week high of $63.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “W. R. Berkley Corp (WRB) Position Trimmed by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/05/w-r-berkley-corp-wrb-position-trimmed-by-northwestern-mutual-investment-management-company-llc.html.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.