Vonovia (VNA) Given a €52.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) received a €52.00 ($60.47) price target from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.97% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €54.50 ($63.37) price target on Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.70 ($63.60) price target on Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vonovia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €51.19 ($59.53).

Shares of VNA traded up €0.07 ($0.08) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €47.72 ($55.49). The stock had a trading volume of 1,381,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.87, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Vonovia has a 12 month low of €38.07 ($44.27) and a 12 month high of €48.93 ($56.90). The firm has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.49.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

