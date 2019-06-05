Volkswagen (VOW3) Given a €160.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €160.00 ($186.05) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €191.00 ($222.09) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €186.00 ($216.28) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a €210.00 ($244.19) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group set a €200.00 ($232.56) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €201.00 ($233.72) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €185.84 ($216.09).

Shares of VOW3 opened at €143.02 ($166.30) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of €131.44 ($152.84) and a fifty-two week high of €166.08 ($193.12). The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.02.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

