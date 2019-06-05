VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (VWAGY) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on VWAGY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Get VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR alerts:

VWAGY opened at $16.59 on Monday. VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR has a twelve month low of $14.70 and a twelve month high of $18.84. The stock has a market cap of $83.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.98.

VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $69.96 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.