VIVO Market Capitalization Tops $46,570.00 (VIVO)

VIVO (CURRENCY:VIVO) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. One VIVO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0109 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. In the last week, VIVO has traded down 27% against the U.S. dollar. VIVO has a total market cap of $46,570.00 and $13.00 worth of VIVO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,820.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.69 or 0.03161213 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $398.16 or 0.05102110 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $103.11 or 0.01321306 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.57 or 0.01096558 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00103345 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.75 or 0.01009074 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00329664 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00019636 BTC.

VIVO Coin Profile

VIVO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. VIVO’s total supply is 5,081,581 coins and its circulating supply is 4,261,581 coins. VIVO’s official Twitter account is @vivocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIVO is /r/VIVOcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VIVO is www.vivocoin.net . The official message board for VIVO is join.slack.com/t/vivocoin/shared_invite/MjM3MTQzNjgzOTIwLTE1MDQ4MDg4MDAtMmVkNTRjOGM1Yg

Buying and Selling VIVO

VIVO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIVO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIVO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIVO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

