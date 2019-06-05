Viveve Medical Inc (VIVE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) to post ($0.22) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Viveve Medical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Viveve Medical reported earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viveve Medical will report full year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($0.64). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Viveve Medical.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 million. Viveve Medical had a negative return on equity of 2,979.48% and a negative net margin of 265.51%.

VIVE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Viveve Medical in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Viveve Medical in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Viveve Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Viveve Medical stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.24. Viveve Medical has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIVE. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Viveve Medical by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 6,581,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,911,000 after buying an additional 2,633,333 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in Viveve Medical by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,480,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after buying an additional 1,333,333 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Viveve Medical by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 988,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 228,517 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP grew its holdings in Viveve Medical by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 537,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 192,584 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Viveve Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

About Viveve Medical

Viveve Medical, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of various post-partum conditions. The company offers Viveve System, a radio frequency generator, a reusable hand piece, and single-use treatment tip, as well as other consumable components.

