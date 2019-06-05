Virtue Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (GIS)

Virtue Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 32.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,033 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 7,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. ValuEngine upgraded General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded General Mills from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on General Mills from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.77.

In other news, CFO Donal L. Mulligan sold 120,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $5,734,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,985,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider John R. Church sold 4,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $239,630.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,207.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 444,222 shares of company stock worth $21,764,784. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIS traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.40. 190,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,208,689. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.42 and a 52-week high of $53.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.75.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

