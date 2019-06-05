Virtue Capital Management LLC Has $4.31 Million Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)

Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 163.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,917 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Virtue Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HYG. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 41,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 874.9% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 2,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4,720.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,184,000 after purchasing an additional 239,898 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,345,000. Finally, Cougar Global Investments Ltd raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Cougar Global Investments Ltd now owns 38,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 13,727 shares during the last quarter.

HYG stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.56. The stock had a trading volume of 533,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,482,938. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $79.55 and a 52-week high of $87.04.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.3859 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

