Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They set a market perform rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They set a mkt perform rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Viking Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.48.

VKTX stock opened at $8.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $579.27 million, a P/E ratio of -20.10 and a beta of 2.38. Viking Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.97 and a 12-month high of $24.00.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Research analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Viking Therapeutics by 18.5% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,499,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,722,000 after buying an additional 701,868 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Viking Therapeutics by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,114,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,896,000 after buying an additional 15,060 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Viking Therapeutics by 21.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,877,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,123,000 after buying an additional 508,097 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its position in Viking Therapeutics by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,672,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,794,000 after buying an additional 403,400 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $11,167,000. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol.

