Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in MRC Global Inc (MRC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 16,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in MRC Global in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in MRC Global in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in MRC Global in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in MRC Global in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC acquired a new position in MRC Global in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000.

Get MRC Global alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on MRC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on MRC Global in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered MRC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Churay sold 54,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $916,881.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,096.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Daniel J. Churay sold 25,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $432,643.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,289.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MRC opened at $15.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. MRC Global Inc has a 12 month low of $11.62 and a 12 month high of $22.98.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.51 million. MRC Global had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 1.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MRC Global Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in MRC Global Inc (MRC)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/05/victory-capital-management-inc-buys-new-holdings-in-mrc-global-inc-mrc.html.

MRC Global Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

See Also: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC).

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.