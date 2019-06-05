Vesuvius (VSVS) Receives “Add” Rating from Numis Securities

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by investment analysts at Numis Securities in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on VSVS. Peel Hunt lowered their target price on Vesuvius from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 715 ($9.34) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Vesuvius from GBX 765 ($10.00) to GBX 683 ($8.92) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, HSBC raised Vesuvius to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 675 ($8.82) to GBX 725 ($9.47) in a report on Friday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 675.80 ($8.83).

Shares of LON VSVS opened at GBX 508 ($6.64) on Monday. Vesuvius has a 52-week low of GBX 469.40 ($6.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 663 ($8.66). The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.51, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.35.

In other news, insider Guy Young sold 60,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 613 ($8.01), for a total transaction of £371,655.77 ($485,634.09).

Vesuvius Company Profile

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, melt shop refractories, coatings, filtration and gating systems, metallurgical and pouring control systems, feeding systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

