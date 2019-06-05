Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT) Position Trimmed by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 43,266 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $19,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 306.6% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $72.52 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $62.14 and a 1 year high of $76.96.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

