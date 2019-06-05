VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors Inc.

Resources Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,300 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 5,586.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 747.9% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDXJ traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.24. 341,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,789,312. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $25.91 and a 12-month high of $35.04.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

