ValuEngine Lowers Tonix Pharmaceuticals (TNXP) to Hold

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Roth Capital upgraded Tonix Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Shares of TNXP stock opened at $1.70 on Monday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The company has a current ratio of 9.54, a quick ratio of 9.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.90.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.11). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Seth Lederman purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.38 per share, with a total value of $59,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,205.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 3.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing pharmaceutical products to treat serious neuropsychiatric conditions and biological products to improve biodefense. Its lead product candidate is Tonmyar (TNX-102 SL), a proprietary low-dose cyclobenzaprine and sublingual tablet as a bedtime administration, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and Fibromyalgia; and Phase II development for the treatment of agitation in Alzheimer's disease.

