ValuEngine Lowers Clearfield (CLFD) to Hold

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CLFD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearfield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clearfield from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

NASDAQ CLFD traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.74. 21,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,876. Clearfield has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $16.75. The firm has a market cap of $174.08 million, a P/E ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 1.61.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Clearfield had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $19.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Clearfield will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Clearfield by 1,718.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,382 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Clearfield by 123.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,917 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Clearfield by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,332 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Clearfield by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Clearfield by 10.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,093 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.06% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

