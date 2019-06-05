ValuEngine Lowers Clearfield (CLFD) to Hold

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CLFD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearfield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clearfield from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.
NASDAQ CLFD traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.74. 21,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,876. Clearfield has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $16.75. The firm has a market cap of $174.08 million, a P/E ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 1.61.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Clearfield by 1,718.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,382 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Clearfield by 123.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,917 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Clearfield by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,332 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Clearfield by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Clearfield by 10.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,093 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.06% of the company’s stock.
Clearfield Company Profile
Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.
