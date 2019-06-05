US Bancorp DE Purchases 1,976 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (ADC)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 517,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,622,000 after purchasing an additional 48,045 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 55,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $6,725,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Craig Erlich bought 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.47 per share, with a total value of $50,602.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,661.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Farris G. Kalil sold 701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.49, for a total value of $48,712.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,772.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADC stock opened at $64.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Agree Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $50.72 and a 12-month high of $70.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.13.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.26). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 38.49%. The firm had revenue of $42.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.77 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 77.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADC shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Agree Realty from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Agree Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Agree Realty from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.33.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

