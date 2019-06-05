Unibright (UBT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.25 Million

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. Unibright has a total market cap of $2.25 million and $314,445.00 worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unibright token can now be purchased for $0.0160 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX, Cryptopia and Liquid. During the last week, Unibright has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005136 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00390389 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $216.59 or 0.02784052 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012900 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001572 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000436 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00149388 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000896 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Unibright

Unibright launched on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,984,219 tokens. The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unibright is unibright.io

Buying and Selling Unibright

Unibright can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Liquid, IDEX, Cryptopia and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unibright should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unibright using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

