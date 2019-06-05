UBS Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a report published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,600 ($20.91) target price on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,526.14 ($19.94).

Shares of LON GSK opened at GBX 1,513.80 ($19.78) on Tuesday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of GBX 1,408.80 ($18.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,648.80 ($21.54). The firm has a market capitalization of $75.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 942.07, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.17%.

In other news, insider Manvinder Singh Banga purchased 458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,568 ($20.49) per share, for a total transaction of £7,181.44 ($9,383.82).

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

