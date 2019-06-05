U Network (UUU) Achieves Market Cap of $7.34 Million

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded up 24.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. One U Network token can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, DEx.top, IDEX and Bibox. U Network has a total market cap of $7.34 million and $202,251.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, U Network has traded up 48.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000151 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000050 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

U Network Profile

U Network (CRYPTO:UUU) is a token. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,772,098,566 tokens. The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork . The official website for U Network is u.network . The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ

U Network Token Trading

U Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HADAX, HitBTC, DEx.top, DDEX and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade U Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy U Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

