Twitter (TWTR) Shares Gap Up to $34.43

Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.68, but opened at $34.43. Twitter shares last traded at $36.10, with a volume of 15326627 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TWTR. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cascend Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Twitter and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.98.

Get Twitter alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The social networking company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.31. Twitter had a net margin of 42.20% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twitter Inc will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Matthew Derella sold 4,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $160,905.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $39,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,912 shares of company stock worth $3,644,667. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 1.1% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,416 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Twitter by 16.5% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Twitter by 2.7% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,570 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Twitter by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Twitter by 2.5% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,807 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Twitter (TWTR) Shares Gap Up to $34.43” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/05/twitter-twtr-shares-gap-up-to-34-43.html.

Twitter Company Profile (NYSE:TWTR)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.