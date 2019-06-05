Tricorn Group (TCN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tricorn Group (LON:TCN) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 3.02 ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 3 ($0.04) by GBX 0.02 ($0.00), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

LON:TCN remained flat at $GBX 18.50 ($0.24) during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 31,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,436. The company has a market cap of $6.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.10. Tricorn Group has a twelve month low of GBX 14 ($0.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 39 ($0.51).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) per share. This is a positive change from Tricorn Group’s previous dividend of $0.13. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Tricorn Group in a research note on Monday.

About Tricorn Group

Tricorn Group plc manufactures and supplies pipe and tubing assemblies for companies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Energy. The Energy segment provides manipulated tubular assemblies for use in power generation, oil and gas, and marine sectors. The Transportation segment offers ferrous, non-ferrous, and nylon material tubular assemblies for use in on- and off-highway applications.

