Tredje AP fonden Trims Position in Sealed Air Corp (SEE)

Tredje AP fonden lessened its stake in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 70.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,196 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

In other Sealed Air news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,246 shares in the company, valued at $7,526,070. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SEE opened at $43.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.17. Sealed Air Corp has a 12 month low of $30.22 and a 12 month high of $47.13.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 112.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is 25.60%.

SEE has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $44.00 target price on shares of Sealed Air and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Tredje AP fonden Trims Position in Sealed Air Corp (SEE)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/05/tredje-ap-fonden-trims-position-in-sealed-air-corp-see.html.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.