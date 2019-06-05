TRANSAT AT (TRZ) Stock Price Up 10.2%

Shares of TRANSAT AT Inc (TSE:TRZ) rose 10.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$13.40 and last traded at C$13.05. Approximately 477,934 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 206% from the average daily volume of 155,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.84.

TRZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on TRANSAT AT from C$6.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Desjardins downgraded TRANSAT AT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. TD Securities dropped their price target on TRANSAT AT from C$15.00 to C$11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on TRANSAT AT from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

The company has a market capitalization of $445.24 million and a P/E ratio of -11.64.

TRANSAT AT (TSE:TRZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C($0.96) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.01) by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$647.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$751.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that TRANSAT AT Inc will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About TRANSAT AT (TSE:TRZ)

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated tour operator in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 in the Americas and Europe. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

