Traders Purchase Large Volume of Home Depot Call Options (HD)

Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 198,326 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,667% compared to the typical daily volume of 11,224 call options.

Several analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Edward Jones raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $194.00 price target on Home Depot and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $205.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Home Depot from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Home Depot from $190.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.29.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 8,500 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.38, for a total value of $1,652,230.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,333.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 26,334 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.17, for a total value of $4,981,602.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,227,090.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,578 shares of company stock worth $13,490,223. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paragon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. RDL Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. RDL Financial Inc. now owns 13,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $702,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,706,000. Finally, Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $306,000. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HD opened at $195.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $158.09 and a 52-week high of $215.43.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $26.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 6,597.69% and a net margin of 10.24%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.01%.

Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/05/traders-purchase-large-volume-of-home-depot-call-options-hd.html.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.