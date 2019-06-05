Trade Desk (TTD) Given New $265.00 Price Target at Pivotal Research

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price target hoisted by Pivotal Research from $255.00 to $265.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the technology company’s stock. Pivotal Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.12% from the stock’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “We continue to value the company on an average between 10.5x 2021 revenues and 30x EV/EBITA, Our 2021 estimates slightly increase, we are taking our target up to $265 from $255. Particularly given the regulatory headwinds likely to weigh on mega-cap multiples, it remains one of our favorite names. Based on our data through May, we see continued share gains by TTD relative to other DSPs, we are increasingly comfortable about our above consensus 2Q19 numbers. However, as we continue to do more work around the connected TV space, despite TTD’s impressive position within online, we think we may have gotten slightly ahead of our skis regarding the ramp in connected TV in 2H19. Nothing has changed regarding our view of the business or the opportunity.””

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.18.

Shares of TTD traded up $7.28 on Wednesday, reaching $230.19. 106,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,140,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 2.88. Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $83.22 and a 12 month high of $232.70.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.13 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 24.41%. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul Ross sold 2,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.01, for a total transaction of $512,288.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $166,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,066,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,324 shares of company stock valued at $31,208,423 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTD. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 0.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 256,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 16.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,007,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,788,000 after acquiring an additional 414,136 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

