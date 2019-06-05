Trade Desk Inc (TTD) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,556 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Paul Ross sold 2,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.01, for a total value of $512,288.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $166,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,066,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,324 shares of company stock valued at $31,208,423. 17.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $222.91 on Wednesday. Trade Desk Inc has a 52 week low of $83.22 and a 52 week high of $232.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 2.86.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.42. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $211.03 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $159.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.59.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

