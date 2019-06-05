Thore Cash (TCH) Market Capitalization Achieves $57,452.00

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. One Thore Cash token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Mercatox and BiteBTC. Over the last week, Thore Cash has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar. Thore Cash has a market capitalization of $57,452.00 and $62,029.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.65 or 0.01335031 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001784 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00013752 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00063711 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00001252 BTC.

About Thore Cash

Thore Cash (TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

Thore Cash Token Trading

Thore Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

