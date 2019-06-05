Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 36,878 Shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (CASY)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its holdings in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 587,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,878 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $75,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CASY. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2,500.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Casey’s General Stores stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.76. 3,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,034. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.45. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 12 month low of $90.42 and a 12 month high of $138.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.45%.
In related news, insider Terry W. Handley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $650,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,945 shares in the company, valued at $4,804,697.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William J. Walljasper sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total transaction of $378,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,149.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,500 shares of company stock worth $2,602,775. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.
CASY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Sidoti set a $138.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.30.
Casey’s General Stores Profile
Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.
