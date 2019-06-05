Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 100,898 Shares of PPL Corp (PPL)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its holdings in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,467,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 100,898 shares during the quarter. PPL comprises 1.5% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $110,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter worth about $152,444,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PPL by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,237,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,763,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475,992 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in PPL by 2,749.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,161,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,687 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PPL by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,130,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,363 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,537,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL stock traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $31.06. The stock had a trading volume of 125,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,699,880. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. PPL Corp has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $32.88. The company has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.52.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.03). PPL had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 23.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PPL Corp will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 68.75%.

A number of research firms have commented on PPL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of PPL from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PPL from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.90.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

