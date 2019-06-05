Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) CFO Stephen Williamson Sells 2,500 Shares

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total transaction of $670,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,739,380.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $267.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $106.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.83 and a 12 month high of $282.98.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 17.06%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 2,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

