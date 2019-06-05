Tharisa plc Plans Dividend of $0.01 (THS)

Tharisa plc (LON:THS) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share on Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON THS opened at GBX 102.84 ($1.34) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.97, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.09. Tharisa has a twelve month low of GBX 84 ($1.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 121.94 ($1.59). The firm has a market cap of $268.31 million and a P/E ratio of 8.57.

THS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tharisa in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Tharisa in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

About Tharisa

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: PGM, Chrome, and Agency and Trading.

