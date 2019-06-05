Temple Hotels Inc (TSE:TPH)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.59 and last traded at C$1.59, with a volume of 1900 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of $88.34 million and a PE ratio of -1.28.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Temple Hotels (TPH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.59” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/05/temple-hotels-tph-hits-new-12-month-low-at-1-59.html.

Temple Hotels Company Profile (TSE:TPH)

Temple is a growth oriented hotel investment company with hotel properties located across Canada. Temple is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TPH (common shares) and TPH.DB.E (convertible debentures). The primary long-term investment objectives of the Company are to yield stable and growing cash flows and to maximize the long-term share value of the Company through the active management of its assets, accretive acquisitions, and the performance of value-added capital improvement programs on selected properties, as deemed appropriate.

Read More: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Temple Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temple Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.